Isaac Schuman, fatally stabbed on Apple River, laid to rest in Stillwater

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Friends & family celebrate life of Isaac Schuman
STILLWATER, Minn. -- Loved ones laid a 17-year-old boy to rest Tuesday after he lost his life in a stabbing on the Apple River.

Isaac Schuman was tubing on the river last month in Somerset, Wisconsin, when it happened. The high school student lived in Stillwater.

Family and friends gathered there Tuesday for a funeral service followed by a celebration of life.  

Isaac Schuman GoFundMe

"Everybody says the same thing: He was the brightest star, he lifted everyone up, great personality, always smiling," said family friend Tim Howard.

Family friends say Schuman owned his own business and had big plans for his future, including attending college to become an electrical engineer.

Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with stabbing Schuman and four others late last month. Those other victims survived.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:56 PM

