Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial stretches into day 7 Tuesday

HUDSON, Wis. — The trial for Nicolae Miu, the man accused of homicide in the 2022 Apple River stabbings in Wisconsin, stretches into its seventh day on Tuesday, and the prosecution could call its final witnesses.

Miu, 54, stabbed five people on the river, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring four others. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The state seeks to prove Miu was the aggressor that day, while the defense is arguing he stabbed the five people in self-defense.

Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbings of Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022.

Medical examiner testifies

Victor Froloff, the assistant medical examiner for Ramsey County, was the first witness on the stand Tuesday.

The prosecution began by running through Froloff's credentials, including his 19 years in his current role and 39 overall years in the medical field.

Froloff performed the autopsy on Schuman.

Froloff said he noted a sharp force injury to Schuman's left chest during his external examination. When he examined Schuman internally, he reclassified it as a stab wound, saying that means "the depth of the wound exceeds the length of the wound on the skin."

The stab wound injured Schuman's ribs, left lung and heart, according to Froloff.

The prosecution then went through photographs taken during the autopsy. These photos were not shown in court, but paper copies were given to the witness and the jury.

While reviewing the photographs, Froloff noted Schuman's ribs were "transected" when a "weapon went through his ribcage."

Froloff said he performed a toxicology report, the results of which showed Schuman's blood alcohol content was 0.219. He found "no other substances or drugs" in Schuman's system.

Froloff determined the cause of Schuman's death was a stab wound to the left chest and his manner of death was homicide.

Day 6 recap

The second week of the trial began with testimony from 19-year-old Owen Peloquin, who was on the river with Schuman that day and said he was Schuman's best friend. Pelqouin said Miu made his group "super uncomfortable" and that he heard Miu say "something about little girls." The defense contended that interview records show Peloquin did not tell police Miu said he was looking for "little girls." But Peloquin said that's what he remembered.

Dr. Brian Myer, a trauma surgeon working at Regions Hospital in St. Paul on the day of the stabbings, testified about the extent of the injuries. Myer said Martin's injury stood out to him, because he's never had a patient with that large of a penetrating wound before.

Nurse Ashley Hoffman testified about examining Miu following the stabbings. She said he reported getting hit in the back and the back of his head, but did not have any pain in those areas. She also said she could not find anything that suggested he had been choked or hit in the face.

Lead investigator John Shilts took the stand to talk about the investigatory process. After that, two previous witnesses returned to the stand — St. Croix County Sgt. Benjamin Trebian and detective Carlos de la Cruz of the New Richmond Police Department. Legal expert Joe Tamburino, who is unaffiliated with the case, told WCCO the prosecution was using these witnesses to attempt to discredit previous testimony from members of Miu's party.

In a somewhat unusual move, the defense was allowed to call witnesses Monday afternoon because none of the prosecution's remaining witnesses were available. St. Croix County investigator Andrew Dittman, bystander Roberto Baldazo and Miu's friend Amanda Torres all took the stand for the defense.