NFL suspends referee Adrian Hill 1 game for unprofessional conduct following Vikings-Dolphins game

The NFL on Monday suspended referee Adrian Hill for unprofessional conduct in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins.

Hill yelled at Eric Wilson and pointed for him to get away after the Vikings linebacker tried to help him to his feet after a collision knocked him over.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 04: Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) talks with referee Adrian Hill (29) during the first half of the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings on October 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said the incident was a "high-energy moment" and that he doesn't have any major concerns regarding it.

The Vikings beat the Dolphins 15-10.

"I think Adrian is a really good official, and does a really good job and, you know, I think that was just kind of a fast moment that happened and we can put it behind us, hopefully," O'Connell said.

The NFL also suspended a line judge two games for swearing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.

Line judge Jeff Seeman was caught on camera cursing at McBride during the Cardinals' loss at the New York Giants on Sunday. The incident drew the ire of union leader JC Tretter, a retired offensive lineman who played eight seasons.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter, the NFL Players Association's executive director, said on social media along with a video clip of the incident. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

The interaction took place with just under five minutes left after officials did not call a pass interference or illegal contact penalty on New York's Dru Phillips, who made contact with McBride before the ball arrived from Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play.

Arizona punted and the Giants went on to win 36-24 after Deonte Banks intercepted Brissett's pass and ran it back for a pick-6 as time expired.

The league's vice president of officiating, Ramon George, issued the suspensions.