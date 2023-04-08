NEXT Weather: Warm temps, sunshine for perfect spring-like Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It'll be a beautiful day to get outside, as this weekend will see some of the warmest temperatures we've had so far this year.

Some early-morning clouds will likely clear by lunchtime, leaving the afternoon with clear skies and temps in the lower 60s.

A beautiful stretch of weather coming our way. We are expected to top off in the lower 60s today. A #spring shower in the forecast for Easter Sunday. Walking through the timing coming up at 8am! @wcco #mnwx pic.twitter.com/xZbTFda30D — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) April 8, 2023

Easter morning will also look lovely, but there's a threat of rain developing in the afternoon and evening. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says the showers could come any time after 4 p.m.

But after that, Monday will be this year's first #Top10WxDay, with ideal conditions to get out and enjoy summer. Then next week, warmer air will move in as temps push into the high 70s.