NEXT Weather: Twin Cities can expect a warm, sunny holiday weekend

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report from May 25, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Memorial Day weekend kicks off with a cool morning, but it will soon be followed by a warm, sunny holiday stretch.

Temperatures are building for the weekend, WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says, with highs pushing 80 Friday, and likely into the low 80s by Saturday.

And high temps will likely grow from there, pushing the upper 80s and possibly 90s Monday through Thursday.

There should be plenty of sunshine for the weekend and early next week.

However, O'Connor says that a few storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and potentially once again on Thursday.