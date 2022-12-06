Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Tuesday brings cooler temps, snow up north

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will be colder than the day before, and northern Minnesota is in for some snow.

The high in the Twin Cities will be 28, and winds will stay fairly light. We should also see a bit more sunshine than we did on Monday.

Up north, snow showers are possible through the early afternoon. Those could make the morning commute dicey. The system could leave 1-2 inches on the ground.

The next chance of snow comes overnight into Wednesday morning, mainly affecting areas just north of Interstate 94. The Twin Cities could get clipped. That system should just leave a coating behind.

Wednesday will be even cooler, with a high of just 22 in the metro. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s on Thursday, and it'll be even warmer through the weekend.

There's a chance of more precipitation on both Sunday and Monday.

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:53 AM

