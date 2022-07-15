Next Weather: Storms possible this weekend, with high heat and humidity

MINNEAPOLIS -- Your entrance into the weekend is looking to feature a few rumbles and showers. Parts of the state are under a flash flood warning Friday morning.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says the severe weather threat Friday morning is marginal for the Twin Cities, but parts north could see some continuing strong storms.

The rain should clear out by mid-morning, leaving behind hot and humid conditions that should last the rest of the day.

Saturday too could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The main story of the next few days will be the heat. Starting Sunday, O'Connor says we can expect a number of days in the 90s, The humidity is going to help it feel even hotter.

Overnight lows early next week are going to be in the 70s, so make sure your air conditioning is in tip-tip shape.