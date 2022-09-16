Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Showers, possible thunderstorms in metro Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. weather report
02:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scattered showers are possible in parts of Minnesota Friday. Most of the rain is expected to stay west until storms move into the Twin Cities Friday afternoon.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says highs will be cooler, but still above average. It will also stay humid today and tomorrow.

One or more inches of rainfall is expected on average, but there will be areas where 3 to 4 inches of rain could be possible.

Saturday still stays warm and humid with best rain chances later on the day and into the evening.

The rain moves out Sunday, and O'Connor says the humidity should also drop by then.

We heat up next week into the mid-80s.

RELATED: Live radars and latest weather information

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:00 AM

