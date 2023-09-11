Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Fall feel will linger through mid-week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. report from Sept. 10, 2023
NEXT Weather: 5:30 p.m. report from Sept. 10, 2023 03:47

MINNEAPOLIS — Below-average temperatures will continue to reign for the first half of the work week.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s overnight Monday, with the metro warming up to 69 for the day's high. The mid-70s are average for this time of year.

wx.jpg
WCCO

Our next chance for rain showers will be from late Monday night through Tuesday morning, with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation possible.

Tuesday's high will be slightly cooler, then temps will start to climb back into the upper 60s Wednesday, which is when dominant sunshine will also return and remain through the weekend.

Temps will be in the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday through Sunday.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 7:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.