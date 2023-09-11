NEXT Weather: Fall feel will linger through mid-week

MINNEAPOLIS — Below-average temperatures will continue to reign for the first half of the work week.

Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s overnight Monday, with the metro warming up to 69 for the day's high. The mid-70s are average for this time of year.

WCCO

Our next chance for rain showers will be from late Monday night through Tuesday morning, with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation possible.

Tuesday's high will be slightly cooler, then temps will start to climb back into the upper 60s Wednesday, which is when dominant sunshine will also return and remain through the weekend.

Temps will be in the mid-to-upper 70s Thursday through Sunday.