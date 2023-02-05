NEXT Weather: Rain/snow mix possible for Monday's evening commute
MINNEAPOLIS -- Although a warm week is ahead, we will have a few chances for some winter weather.
The first shows up Monday during the evening commute. Right now, it looks like a rain to snow mix, mostly south of the Twin Cities.
Then, the next shot at a winter system is Thursday, again to the south.
Meanwhile, temperatures will stay warm and above 30 degrees until Friday. There's a chance we could hit 40 degrees on Wednesday -- with a lot of sun, too.
