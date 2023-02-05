Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Rain/snow mix possible for Monday's evening commute

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report 03:43

MINNEAPOLIS -- Although a warm week is ahead, we will have a few chances for some winter weather.

The first shows up Monday during the evening commute. Right now, it looks like a rain to snow mix, mostly south of the Twin Cities.

Then, the next shot at a winter system is Thursday, again to the south.

Meanwhile, temperatures will stay warm and above 30 degrees until Friday. There's a chance we could hit 40 degrees on Wednesday -- with a lot of sun, too. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.