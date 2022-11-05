NEXT Weather: Rain in southeastern Minnesota, high winds expected Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers are moving through southeastern Minnesota as the state is desperate for rain amidst a worsening drought.

Areas from Rochester on east are seeing rain that is moving up from Iowa. Some more rain, as well as potential wet snow could hit larger swaths of the state in the middle part of next week.

There is a chance for nuisance-causing light showers overnight. Sunday will also be windy.

Temperatures over the weekend are much closer to average with highs in the 40s. On Sunday, the high could reach 52 degrees.