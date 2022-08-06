Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.

The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.

There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.

Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.

But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. 

Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. 

Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:51 AM

