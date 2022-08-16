Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Muggy Tuesday, several shower chances ahead

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Twin Cities likely won't see any rain on Tuesday, it'll be a sticky day thanks to high humidity.

Temperatures will be right around average, with a high of 79, and dew points were already in the low 60s in the morning hours.

Though the Twin Cities are expected to stay dry, areas north of Interstate 94 will see isolated showers throughout the day.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, spotty showers could pop up in the metro. There will be several more shower chances the rest of the week, and temperatures will cool down as we head into the weekend.

