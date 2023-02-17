Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: More sun Friday, with close to average temperatures

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – After Thursday's somewhat bitter cold, Friday will be more of a return to average.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says we will see the sun again Friday. Winds will pick up from the south and draw in milder air, with the high reaching 30 in the metro.

Expect warmer days for the weekend, with highs pushing near 40 Saturday.

Ultimately, next week will provide another reminder that we are indeed in February, with highs dropping back down into the 20s.

We could see a few snow showers on Monday. O'Connor says to expect light accumulations, mainly north of Interstate 94.

Colder air arrives by Wednesday, with a bigger system to watch. Snow will be likely Wednesday into Thursday.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:47 AM

