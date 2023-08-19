NEXT Weather: Friday's chilly breeze brings in weekend heat, trigging NEXT Weather Alert

MINNEAPOLIS -- A heatwave moves into the state on Saturday, with temperatures climbing above 90 and staying there through at least the middle of next week.

However, it will feel hotter than it actually is. Air temperatures are expected to range between 92 degrees and 96 degrees across Minnesota, but due to high levels of humidity, the heat index may hit the triple digits.

In areas under a heat advisory, it could feel as hot as 103. In areas under a heat warning, it could feel as hot as 108.

WCCO's meteorologist Joseph Dames highly recommends taking breaks and hydrating while out and about outside this weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in place for Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. and extending to 9 p.m.

Because of this, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Saturday afternoon and evening due to the excessive heat.

Sunday will be less hot and humid with highs expected in the mid to upper 80s. Heat will rebuild next week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There have already been 23 days in the 90's or above this summer, compared to the annual average of 13. Next week should bring this year's total past double that average.

"This heat isn't going to go anywhere for the next week or so. We stand pat with the massive ridge that will keep the area well above average," said Dames. "No rain is in the forecast, and after all the drought improvements, we are going to turn the other direction again. Not sure when the next rain event shows up."

Hot and humid Saturday w/ Heat Alerts = NEXT Weather Alert. 🌡️🌽😓We have a lot going on out there today, so take it easy. This will be close to our warmest day this summer. It will be the humidity that is more noticeable this round. @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/btC0PnpL3c — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) August 19, 2023

That means we're looking at a potential heat wave going into the Minnesota State Fair.

If the weather does get hot at the fair, they will have a variety of misters located across the fairgrounds this year, along with free water bottle refill stations.

There are a number of air-conditioned buildings as well, including the North End Events Center which has a new "Sweet and Selfie" exhibit this year.