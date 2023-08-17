Minnesota's drought conditions improve with recent rainfall

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 17, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rain and milder temperatures helped improve drought conditions across the Midwest, including in Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, central Minnesota saw the most improvement due to recent heavy precipitation, with some areas getting 2 to 5 inches of rain.

As of Tuesday morning, multiple areas of extreme drought have retreated, leaving only a section in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of severe drought remain in the southeast, as well as north-central and east-central regions.

Notably, for the first time since July 4, there are a few spots not classified within a drought category.

"Despite our progress, we still have a lot of ground to make up," WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

About 4.7 million people are living in areas of drought in Minnesota.