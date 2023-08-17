Watch CBS News
Weather

Minnesota's drought conditions improve with recent rainfall

By Joseph Dames, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 17, 2023
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 17, 2023 02:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rain and milder temperatures helped improve drought conditions across the Midwest, including in Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, central Minnesota saw the most improvement due to recent heavy precipitation, with some areas getting 2 to 5 inches of rain.

MORE: NEXT Weather: Air quality alert in effect for all of Minnesota

As of Tuesday morning, multiple areas of extreme drought have retreated, leaving only a section in southeastern Minnesota. Areas of severe drought remain in the southeast, as well as north-central and east-central regions.

Notably, for the first time since July 4, there are a few spots not classified within a drought category.

"Despite our progress, we still have a lot of ground to make up," WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

About 4.7 million people are living in areas of drought in Minnesota. 

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.