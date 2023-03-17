Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: "Feels like" temperatures near zero for St. Patrick's Day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. weather report
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. weather report 03:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're not out of the winter woods yet, but the NEXT Weather Alert has been dropped going into the final work day of the week.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says it remains cold and breezy as the day breaks, with windchills expected to remain near zero degrees throughout the day.

RELATED: School closings and delays

Snow showers may have tapered off, but we're in a NEXT Drive Alert mode, because of potentially tricky, slick conditions along metro area highways and byways.

O'Connor says we'll see a little sun with the clouds early, but by later afternoon we could see additional snow showers for St. Patrick's Day, which is expected to be among the colder such holidays we've seen.

Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend, but brighter skies and warmer temps are ahead next week.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 5:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.