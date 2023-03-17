NEXT Weather: "Feels like" temperatures near zero for St. Patrick's Day

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're not out of the winter woods yet, but the NEXT Weather Alert has been dropped going into the final work day of the week.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says it remains cold and breezy as the day breaks, with windchills expected to remain near zero degrees throughout the day.

Snow showers may have tapered off, but we're in a NEXT Drive Alert mode, because of potentially tricky, slick conditions along metro area highways and byways.

O'Connor says we'll see a little sun with the clouds early, but by later afternoon we could see additional snow showers for St. Patrick's Day, which is expected to be among the colder such holidays we've seen.

Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend, but brighter skies and warmer temps are ahead next week.