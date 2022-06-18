Next Weather: Excessive heat warnings, advisories issued across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning.

The warning areas cover the Twin Cities metro and counties along the Dakota border. Every other area is under heat advisories, except for the Arrowhead and the state's southeastern corner.

WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s in the Twin Cities while areas of western and central Minnesota could see triple highs.

When factoring in the humidity, it'll feel around 100 degrees across much of Minnesota, from the Twin Cities to Bemidji. Some areas could see heat indices above 100 degrees.

Monday will be much of the same, with slightly higher temperatures in the Twin Cities and slightly lower temperatures in western Minnesota. However, heat indices could be as high as 108 in some areas.

This sort of heat is well above average for Minnesota this time of year. For context, daytime highs in late spring in the Twin Cities are generally in the low-80s.

Ahead of extreme heat events, forecasters advise people to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned spaces, if possible. Outdoor activities should be limited due to the threat of heat-related illness.

Elderly people and small children are especially sensitive to heat, and people are advised to check in on family members and neighbors amid oppressive heat waves. Under no circumstances should children or dogs be left inside locked cars.

Those who work outside are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioned rooms. Anyone who is overcome by heat is encouraged to treat it as an emergency and call 911.

According to Meadows, Monday will also bring the chance for severe thunderstorms across Minnesota, particularly in the west-central and northern parts of the state.

Above-average heat is expected for the rest of the week, with the mercury hitting the 90-degree mark on several days.

Tuesday marks the summer solstice.