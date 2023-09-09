Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Dry morning, but shower chance increases in afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS — After a glorious #Top10WxDay on Friday, some showers will make their way through the state on Saturday.

High temps should stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain chance arrives in the mid-afternoon and may stick around for the Gopher game against Eastern Michigan.

On Sunday, there will be some cloud cover, but it'll stay dry. Temps will be slightly cooler in the low 70s.

Next week will feel like fall with highs around 70. 

