Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Cloudy Saturday with potential for some sprinkles

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 04:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday could see some spotty sprinkles, but it shouldn't impact outdoor plans, aside from some cloudy skies.

Temperatures are warming out of the 50s into the high 60s by the afternoon. It'll be warmer in southwestern Minnesota, where it will reach the mid-70s.

snapshot-2022-10-01t092029-638.jpg
CBS

The fall color report is looking beautiful, especially up north and across western Wisconsin. In the Twin Cities, trees are still looking green, but that could change late next week with cooler days and nights.

For Sunday's marathon, temps should be in the mid-50s by the time it starts. Overall Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday thanks to the sun.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.