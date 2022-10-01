NEXT Weather: Cloudy Saturday with potential for some sprinkles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday could see some spotty sprinkles, but it shouldn't impact outdoor plans, aside from some cloudy skies.

Temperatures are warming out of the 50s into the high 60s by the afternoon. It'll be warmer in southwestern Minnesota, where it will reach the mid-70s.

The fall color report is looking beautiful, especially up north and across western Wisconsin. In the Twin Cities, trees are still looking green, but that could change late next week with cooler days and nights.

For Sunday's marathon, temps should be in the mid-50s by the time it starts. Overall Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday thanks to the sun.