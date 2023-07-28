Watch CBS News
Next Weather: Back to normal summer heat with isolated storms Friday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme heat is retreating.

Following two days of heat advisories, temperatures will lower Friday, but most of the state is still expected to reach the high 80s.

Some storms are expected in the morning, with more possible by dinnertime in the Twin Cities.

Saturday looks to be a really nice day, following all the heat. Highs in the lower to mid-80s. A perfectly nice summer forecast.

Sunday will be similar, but is expected to be slightly warmer.

Next week will bring in a wave or two of nighttime storms, but nothing severe at this time.

Temperatures push 90 degrees on Wednesday. Most days in the mid to upper 80s. 

