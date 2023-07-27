Large area of Minnesota now impacted by severe drought

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesota weathers extreme heat this week, more of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions.

According to the weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 30% of the state is in severe drought, with much of the affected area being the eastern side of the state, including the Twin Cities.

Map shows a drought comparison from last week to this week. wcco

Just over 80% of the state is seeing at least moderate drought, while under 2% of Minnesota is seeing extreme drought.

It's Thursday morning, which means the new drought monitor was released. Drought in #mnwx and #wiwx continues to expand. Precip cutoff is 7am Tue, so heavy rain Tue night was NOT considered for the maps issued this morning (will be considered for next week). pic.twitter.com/8Uv0MyxNjI — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 27, 2023

Nearly 5 million Minnesota residents are living in areas of drought, according to the drought monitor. That figure has gone up 4.2% since last week.

Notably, this weekly report does not reflect the rainfall seen on Tuesday evening, since the cutoff for the report is Tuesday morning.