Large area of Minnesota now impacted by severe drought

By WCCO Staff, Joseph Dames

Drought has Minnesota's golf courses struggling to keep turf green
MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesota weathers extreme heat this week, more of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions.

According to the weekly report from the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 30% of the state is in severe drought, with much of the affected area being the eastern side of the state, including the Twin Cities. 

Map shows a drought comparison from last week to this week.

Just over 80% of the state is seeing at least moderate drought, while under 2% of Minnesota is seeing extreme drought.

Nearly 5 million Minnesota residents are living in areas of drought, according to the drought monitor. That figure has gone up 4.2% since last week.

Notably, this weekly report does not reflect the rainfall seen on Tuesday evening, since the cutoff for the report is Tuesday morning. 

First published on July 27, 2023

