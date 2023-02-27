Newly announced concerts include Wu-Tang Clan, Nas and Weezer

National Recording Registry adds 25 more recordings National Recording Registry inducts 25 more recordings, including Ricky Martin and Wu-Tang Clan 02:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy year for concerts in the Twin Cities just got a little busier.

On Monday morning, concert dates were announced for rap legends Wu-Tang and Nas, as well as indie pop-rockers Weezer.

The former concert is scheduled at Target Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

Wu-Tang Clan is considered by many to be among the preeminent rap groups of their era, and their 1993 album "Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" was ranked among the top five albums of the '90s by Pitchfork. Nas's debut album "Illmatic," which came out the following year, is also considered to be among the best hip-hop albums of its decade.

Meanwhile, Weezer is scheduled to play at Minneapolis's Armory on Tuesday, June 13.

Their concert tour, dubbed the Indie Rock Roadtrip, also includes appearances by such bands as Modest Mouse, Future Islands, and Spoon.

Tickets for that show also go on sale Friday, March 3.

Weezer's list of hit singles includes "Buddy Holly", "Say It Ain't So," and "Island in the Sun."