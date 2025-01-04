New York Sirens shutout short-handed Minnesota Frost 5-0

MINNEAPOLIS — Jessie Eldridge scored the fastest goal in franchise history and Alex Carpenter added to her league-leading scoring totals as the New York Sirens shut out the short-handed Minnesota Frost 5-0 on Saturday.

The loss is the first time the Frost have failed to score at least two goals in a game and the first time they have trailed by as many as three goals.

Already missing a growing list of players to injury and illness, league-leading Minnesota lost starting goalkeeper Nicole Hensley to an injury during warm-ups. Maddie Rooney is battling illness and was not in the building after being given the day off and the Frost turned to Lucy Morgan, who was signed to a 10-day contract Thursday, as a last-minute starter while recalling Rooney to serve as the emergency back-up.

Eldridge directed a shot past Morgan, the 23-year-old former University of Minnesota keeper, just 70 seconds into the game. But Morgan did not allow another goal in the first period. The Sirens scored twice on the power play in the second. Sarah Fillier scored her fourth goal, whistling a shot past Morgan from the bottom of the face-off circle and Carpenter tallied her fifth on the power play in the final minute to make it 3-0 after two. Chloe Aurard and Abby Roque each scored third-period goals.

Corinne Schroeder earned the shutout for her league-leading fourth win, making saves on several Minnesota breakaway chances in the second period and stonewalling three Frost power-play opportunities while making 26 saves.

Morgan faced 34 shots and made 29 saves in her league debut.

New York has now beaten the Frost twice on its home ice this season, posting a 4-3 overtime win December 1. Neither team has won on its home ice in three meetings.

Already missing forward Grace Zumwinkle, who could be heading to the injured list with a shoulder issue, and struggling with a virus that has affected several players, Minnesota will have three days to get healthier before facing Boston for the second time in less than a week.