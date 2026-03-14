Igor Shesterkin makes 46 saves to help Rangers beat Wild 4-2

Igor Shesterkin made 46 saves and Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and two assists as the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Noah Laba, Jaroslav Chmelar and Vincent Trocheck also scored for New York, which won for the fifth time in six games despite being outshot 48-18.

Matt Boldy and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild, who dropped their second straight and lost for the third time in four games. Filip Gustavsson had 14 saves.

New York had a 9-6 edge in shots in the opening period and led 2-0. The Wild carried play the rest of the way, outshooting the Rangers 42-9 over the final two periods — including 21-1 in the third, but were unable to solve Shesterkin.

Laba opened the scoring with his ninth of the season on a power play 2:41 into the game. Gabe Perreault and Gavrikov assisted. Gavrikov scored his 13th of the season with five minutes left in the first.

In the second, the Wild cut their deficit to a goal in the first minute, but the Rangers scored twice despite being outshot 21-8 in the frame.

Boldy scored in his third straight game, scoring in the first minute of the period with a man advantage. It was Boldy's 38th goal of the season, tying him for the team lead with Kirill Kaprizov. Quinn Hughes picked up his 61st assist and Gustavsson had his second of the season.

Chmelar restored a two-goal at 8:41, and 22 seconds later Gavrikov shot into a crowd in front of the net and Trocheck scored on a deflection.

Wild rookie Danila Yurov scored his 10th of the season at 7:19 of the third, but the Wild got no closer.

J.T. Miller was back in New York's lineup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon played in his 1,000th game, and Bobby Brink missed his second straight game.

Rangers: Host Los Angeles on Monday.

Wild: Host Toronto on Sunday.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is March 3, 2026.