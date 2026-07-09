Splash pad in Ramsey, Minnesota, is the newest hot spot to cool off

The newest hot spot to cool off in the north Twin Cities metro area is making a splash with families.

"Oh yeah, there's lots of chatter about setting up playdates at the splashpad and getting the kids here and out of the house," said parent Briana Hemann.

It's called The Waterfront, a splash pad spanning more than 12,000 square feet. The large plot gives kids plenty of space to run and activate the more than 80 spray nozzles pumping out a steady stream of summer fun.

Surrounding it are several shaded spots for watchful eyes to escape the sun, including a few dozen Adirondack chairs and picnic tables. Nearly all of them were filled at noon Thursday.

"I think it's beautiful. It's huge. It has a lot of different areas for the kids and a lot of different buttons that each kiddo can push so no one has to fight over the buttons," said Hemann. "And a lot of chairs for us parents."

Another unique feature about the splash pad is it has a designated toddler area. The jets are calmer, the pace is slower, and parents of little ones don't have to worry about the big kids sprinting through.

The Waterfront opened just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Abby Proulx, the City of Ramsey's recreation coordinator, said it's been rewarding to see families already putting it to good use.

"We've been getting calls nonstop over the past few years asking if and when we were going to get a splash pad. So, we've been so happy to finally deliver on what the public was asking for," she said.

Proulx highlighted how the water from the jets drains down the center of the splash bad, creating a creek-like flow towards a waterfall. It then ends up in a small pond that kids chose to splash around in as well. The holding pond then drains into a much larger stormwater retention pond, offering families the opportunity to enjoy another Minnesota pastime.

"The DNR of Minnesota is stocking (the bigger pond) with fish," said councilmember Dan Specht, adding that the DNR also donated a pier for people to use while dropping a line. "We see a lot of families out there already catching fish with their kids."

Between the splash pad, pond, and trail system weaving through the 16-acre park, Specht said estimates show up to 1,400 people can enjoy the area at once. A nearby field that's currently empty could be a future site for a community center, Specht said.

"It's really a destination that you'll want to come to," he said.

The Waterfront is located at 7667 Ramsey Pkwy. Admission is free. It's open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The city asks that pets "remain outside the plaza area for the health and safety of all patrons."