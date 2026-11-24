The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is launching a new program that will hold establishments accountable if they sell alcohol to minors or overserve people who then contribute to a serious or deadly crash.

The program — Target Responsibility for Alcohol-Connected Emergencies or TRACE — will improve collaboration between various law enforcement agencies investigating fatal and serious injury crashes where alcohol played a factor. According to DPS, if the driver is under 21 years old or seems to be overserved, agencies can contact TRACE's senior special agent, who will then investigate where the alcohol was bought and consumed.

"Alcohol licensees and adults must take the very real dangers of overservice or underage drinking seriously," said Alcohol and Gambling Emergencies Director Jon Anglin. "There is no 'rite of passage' or 'let kids be kids' when it comes to underage drinking, especially when driving is involved."

According to DPS, between 2016 and 2025 there were approximately 54 fatal or serious injury alcohol-related crashes involving underage drivers and passengers. Between 2020 and 2025, there were close to 800 alcohol-related fatalities.

The program will run at the same time as DPS's statewide extra impaired driving campaign, which starts Wednesday.