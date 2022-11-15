Watch CBS News
New round of free COVID tests available ahead of the holidays

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesotans can grab four more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays.

On Tuesday, state officials say the tests are available to all households through the state's online ordering program.

"We're doing our part to remove any barriers for Minnesotans to test for COVID before gathering this Thanksgiving," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. "These additional tests are free, easy to order, and will be delivered to your doorstep. Testing for COVID is one simple way to stay healthy around the holidays."

For information on getting a test, click here. Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053. 

