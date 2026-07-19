Central Minnesota motorcyclist, 75, seriously injured after rear-ending SUV

A 75-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle into the back of an SUV Saturday afternoon in central Minnesota.

The crash happened on the 16000 block of County Road 9 Northeast in New London Township at approximately 3:14 p.m., according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 65-year-old man had been driving a 2008 Hyundai SUV southbound when he slowed to turn into a driveway. The motorcyclist, who was also traveling southbound, then rear-ended the SUV.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 75-year-old man from Benson, Minnesota, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. The SUV driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.