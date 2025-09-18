Minnesota-based Love Your Melon relaunches with new line of beanies

Love Your Melon began with beanies and a mission to fight childhood cancer. Now, one of its founders is bringing it all back with a bold new vision.

From a college project to a national movement that's touched a quarter million children battling cancer, Love Your Melon has always been about more than beanies.

"Ever since I sold it, I knew I wanted it back, and it just became the right time," Zachary Quinn said.

Quinn is relaunching from the ground up with an all-new LYM logo.

"We didn't buy a company back so much as we bought the brand and some inventory, new social media, new branding, new storytellers, new models, new everything," Quinn said.

For Quinn, now a married father of two, the mission hits even closer to home.

"One of the most impactful things was I was able to see now one of the spaces at the Children's Hospital that we funded five, six years ago — which is the Love Your Melon Lounge­ — to be able to my see my kids actually play in that space, and see how that was impactful on them, and like what other kids experience when they're there," Quinn said.

Since 2012, Love Your Melon has donated more than $10 million to pediatric cancer programs, including M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital and the Pinky Swear Foundation, which says the need has only grown.

LYM's comeback also brings back its "buy one, give one" model, where every beanie sold means one is donated to a child battling a life-threatening illness.

"You can even, in fact, be the one to give away the beanie. Now you can go on our website and tell us the story of who you want to give it to, and we'll send you that beanie to give away," Quinn said. "Love Your Melon really is representing this community of people that super diverse, and we're not just this college kid brand anymore."

It's a mission with a renewed focus on helping kids fight cancer.

"Everybody just wants the best for their kids. Everybody just wants them to be healthy and happy and safe, and so that being able to see that in that light and be able to help these families and hear their stories, that's been the most rewarding and fulfilling thing that I could ask for in life," Quinn said.

Love Your Melon relaunches on Monday with both new and vintage designs for sale.