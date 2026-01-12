New Jersey Devils beat Minnesota Wild 5-2 to snap four-game skid

Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Monday night to snap a four-game skid.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist for New Jersey, and Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton each had two assists. Jacob Markstrom finished with 20 saves.

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild, and Jesper Wallstedt had 24 saves. Minnesota lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games (4-2-4) and third in the last 18 (11-3-4).

Bratt scored his two goals 21 seconds apart to push the Devils' lead to 4-1 at 7:49 of the third period. On the first, he got a nice feed from Hamilton in front and beat Wallstedt for a two-goal lead. Then, he redirected Hamlton's point shot past the goalie for his 11th of the season.

Palat, who had two goals coming into the game, then got his second of the night at 9:39 after Mercer tapped a centering pass over in front for a four-goal lead.

Foligno scored a power-play goal with 19 seconds remaining for the final margin.

This was the third time Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes faced his two younger brothers, Devils center Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes, in an NHL game. The previous two times were when Quinn Hughes played for Vancouver.

Mercer gave the Devils a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on their first shot on goal of the game, a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle off a pass from Nico Hischier from behind the goal line.

Hartman tied the score 1-1 with 6:19 remaining in the second period as he deflected Brock Faber's long point shot through traffic for his 12th.

Palat put the Devils back ahead with 8 seconds to go in the middle period off a pass from Hischier.

Up next

Devils: Host Seattle on Wednesday night.

Wild: Host Winnipeg on Thursday night.