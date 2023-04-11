New cookbook from Stephanie Hansen aims to highlight cabin cooking
We know that life at the cabin is very different than life here in the city. It's slower, quieter. Our daily routines change.
With that likely comes the desire for a menu change. A new cookbook can help out with that, from author Stephanie Hansen.
The True North Cabin Cooking and Cocktails event at Red Cow is happening on April 27. Click here for ticket information.
