9 new consumer rights take effect in Minnesota this week. Here's what they are.

Later this week, Minnesotans will have more rights when it comes to controlling how their data is not only kept but also used.

The Minnesota Consumer Data Privacy Act, also known as the MCDPA, will take effect on Thursday, following its signing in May. The law states that any data that reveals information about a person – such as a name, email addresses, login credentials or browsing history – is classified as personal data.

The new law also includes protection for sensitive data, including race, ethnicity, religion, mental or physical health, location, genetic and biometric data.

Below are the nine new rights for consumers who are concerned about their data:

Consumers have a right to know what personal information a business has collected about the consumer.

Consumers have the right to ask a business to delete personal and sensitive information.

Consumers can be provided a copy of any personal and sensitive data a business has about you.

Consumers can say no to businesses when they want to sell, profile and use their data for targeted advertising purposes, as well as opt out of profiling for automated decisions.

Consumers can be provided with a list of third parties who bought your data from a company.

Consumers can question automated decisions made about the consumer, including any made by AI.

Consumers can be allowed to edit any incorrect information listed in their data.

Businesses must get permission from a parent or legal guardian before selling personal data, or using personal data for targeted advertising purposes, for children who aren't 16 years old.

Businesses are required to honor universal opt-out methods, which can be activated on a user's web browser. These methods allow users to assert certain privacy rights without needing to adjust preferences on each website they visit.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office says consumers can reach out to businesses to assert their rights, and a business must respond within 45 days. The state says businesses must provide consumers with an email address or another communication method on the company's privacy disclosure page.

Click here to learn more about the privacy law, which is where you can report any law violations to the Attorney General's Office.