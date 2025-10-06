Reborn Chi-Chi's set to open in St. Louis Park, with nary a reservation available

Chi-Chi's set to reopen in St. Louis Park after 20 years of dormancy

Chi-Chi's, the Minnesota-born Mexican restaurant chain that served up its last chips and salsa about 20 years ago, makes its return on Monday with a new Twin Cities location.

The reborn Chi-Chi's is set to open in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. As of 8:45 a.m., reservations for opening day were fully booked.

Marno McDermott and former Green Bay Packer Max McGee founded the chain in 1975, and the first location opened in Richfield, Minnesota, in 1976. At its height, Chi-Chi's boasted more than 200 locations across the U.S.

Over the ensuing decades, the chain changed ownership several times before bankruptcy and a hepatitis A outbreak at a location near Pittsburgh sounded its death knell in 2004.

The restaurant announced a comeback last year, thanks to an agreement with Minnesota-based Hormel Foods, which has owned the Chi-Chi's trademark since 1987. The deal allowed Michael McDermott, son of founder Marno, to use the name for physical locations. Michael McDermott announced the St. Louis Park spot earlier this year. It's located at 1602 West End Blvd.

