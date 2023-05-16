Watch CBS News
Nearly 43 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

According to AAA, 2.7 million more people will travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. 

AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend, up 7% from 2022.

"This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000," said Paula Twindale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, "More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports." 

Will you be traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Click here to learn more about how to prepare for busy summer travel from experts at AAA. 

WCCO Staff
May 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

