NBA fines Anthony Edwards $25,000 for throwing a ball into the stands after the halftime buzzer

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for "throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands," the league announced.

The incident occurred at halftime of Minnesota's victory at Portland on Tuesday. After a missed shot by the Trail Blazers as the buzzer sounded, Edwards casually grabbed the loose ball and hurled it the length of the floor toward the opposite basket. The NBA's announcement included video that showed the ball appearing to hit an arena staff member in the head.

The NBA also announced a $25,000 fine to Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane, also for throwing the game ball with force into the stands. Bane's incident occurred at the end of Orlando's 110-109 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Edwards was fined a total of $420,000 by the league last season for eight different transgressions, mostly for profane language in postgame interviews. After one incident, he was docked $35,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely manner and throwing the ball into the stands after his ejection from a game.