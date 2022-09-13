Watch CBS News
Natural gas leak prompts road closure in Bloomington

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A road in Bloomington is closed due to a natural gas leak.

A line on Cavall Avenue and 98th Street Main was struck, and crews are monitoring the air for gas levels. Some buildings have been evacuated, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

CenterPoint Energy is working to shut off the gas.

Cavall Avenue is closed to traffic.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 3:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

