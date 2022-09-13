Natural gas leak prompts road closure in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A road in Bloomington is closed due to a natural gas leak.
A line on Cavall Avenue and 98th Street Main was struck, and crews are monitoring the air for gas levels. Some buildings have been evacuated, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.
CenterPoint Energy is working to shut off the gas.
Cavall Avenue is closed to traffic.
