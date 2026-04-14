Investigators release new age-progressed photo of Nathan Edberg, 27 years after he went missing

Investigators from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office released a new age-progressed photo of Nathan Edberg on Tuesday, which marks 27 years since he disappeared.

Twenty-one-year-old Nathan Edberg was last seen in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, in 1999. Lead Investigator Miles Kensler has been on the case for 10 years.

Kensler said Nathan Edberg was at the Decoy Bar and Grill that night, a restaurant where he used to work. Then, he took some calls on a payphone before he left the bar.

Kensler said later, Nathan Edberg's car was found in a ditch with two flat tires near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 East.

"The state trooper in their report indicated that when they found the vehicle, it was unoccupied, and they saw footprints leading towards the roadway, like a way out, basically towards the east," Kensler said.

Kensler doesn't know what happened next, and with limited evidence, various possibilities are still on the table.

"The three big things that could happen is: he walked away, [he was] a victim of foul play or he passed away naturally, somehow, maybe in an accident," said Kensler.

A binder of evidence and case information sits on Kensler's desk, reminding him of the man he's searching for.

"There's always that little bit of hope, you know, share your story and maybe someone will see it or remember," said Jackie Edberg, Nathan Edberg's mother.

Over the last nearly three decades, she's leaned on her faith and her family. Jackie Edberg said Nathan Edbeg was living with his cousin at the time, but stopped by her house on the day he disappeared.

"Life had thrown him a couple of curveballs. So I remember saying, 'You'll be fine, honey.' And he said, 'I know. I love you, Mom.' And I said, 'I love you,' back. And we hugged, so I'm grateful for that," she said.

Jackie Edberg said she can't imagine Nathan Edberg just walking away, describing him as a friendly and humorous man who loved his three younger siblings. He also loved basketball and Jackie Edburg said her family still fills out brackets each March Madness, a tradition he started.

Kensler said searches are planned in the area where Nathan Edberg disappeared, with canines and newer technology. He's also started to reinterview people investigators first talked with at the time Nathan Edberg went missing.

He believes any piece of information, no matter how small, could help move the case forward.

"Maybe that one small piece from you and that one small piece from you points me in that direction for me to search," Kensler said.

If you have any information, please call the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office General Investigations Unit at 651-266-7320. Callers may remain anonymous.