Minnesota native Nate Heise steps up to help lead Iowa State to Sweet Sixteen after top player injured

When Iowa State's best player got injured in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Nate Heise stepped up.

"Whenever my number needs to be called, I feel like I'm up for that challenge," said Heise after ISU's second-round win over Kentucky. "Today was obviously the biggest game of the year and wouldn't wanna be in any other spot. I'm just thankful for the belief that he has in me, my teammates have in me. I love playing with them, so I just wanna keep doing that as long as I can."

Nate Heise is normally the first guy off the bench, but the product of Lake City, Minnesota, rose to the occasion, making a bigger impact as the Cyclones advanced to Friday's Sweet 16 game versus Tennessee.

"Nate Heise is someone that's a fierce competitor," said Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzeleberger. "Defensively, he has tremendous pride. getting stops, team defense, getting traffic rebounds, making plays. You can feel that complete every possession."

Nate Heise #0 of the Iowa State Cyclones goes for a lay up against Brandon Garrison #10 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Enterprise Center on March 22, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. Dilip Vishwanat/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It's been a memorable season. In February, Nate Heise's sister, Taylor Heise, one of the top women's hockey players in the world, won gold at the Olympics with Team USA. On the same day as Taylor Heise's semifinal win, Nate Heise hit the game-winning shot in Iowa State's upset over No. 2 Houston, with his family all in Italy.

"It'll be fun because I think they went to sleep before this game started," Nate Heise said after that game. "They'll wake up to some fun texts, I think. Obviously, it was cool earlier when she scored a goal. Our game was closer."

In the first round of March Madness, Nate Heise's 22 points were the most of his two-year Iowa State career. The Otzelberger keeps the green light on.

"It's really just taking the open shot. Driving when I can. And if I get the rebound, bringing it up," said Nate Heise. "There's really no limits to what he says I can or can't do."