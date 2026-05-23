Natasha Howard scores 26 points, grabs 14 rebounds, and Lynx hold off Sky 85-75

Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including 14 in the second quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 85-75 on Saturday.

The Lynx (4-2) took the lead for good with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter and they went on to go up 52-38 at halftime. Chicago rallied in the second half and a 3-pointer by Sydney Taylor drew the Sky within 70-67 early in the fourth quarter.

Kayla McBride made consecutive 3s to extend Minnesota's lead to 76-67 and the Lynx closed out the win despite committing 19 turnovers in the game.

Howard made 10 of 12 shots in her 20-point first half and also grabbed nine of her 14 rebounds.

Minnesota led 24-22 after the first quarter then added the first seven points of the second period. A 3-pointer by Antonia Delaere made it 34-24 with about six minutes left in the quarter. Chicago closed to within 34-29, but Howard scored nine of Minnesota's next 18 points to finish the half.

Azurá Stevens, who made her season debut, blocked a shot in the lane, grabbed the rebound and hit a 15-foot jumper at the other end to highlight a 10-0 run that got Chicago within 63-57 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. She missed the team's first five games while dealing with a bone bruise in her left knee. She finished with six points in 16 minutes.

Minnesota led 68-58 heading to the fourth.

Minnesota's three starting guards all average 15 points per game. They combined for 44 points on Saturday. Courtney Williams scored 17, Olivia Miles 14 and McBride 13.

Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Skylar Diggins had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Chicago (3-3). Taylor scored 11 points off the bench.

Chicago defeated Minnesota 86-79 on Sunday but lost leading scorer Rickea Jackson to a season-ending knee injury.

Minnesota: The Lynx play at home against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Chicago: Toronto visits on Wednesday.