Jury selection begins Thursday in murder trial for Jawan Carroll, accused in downtown Mpls. killings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury selection in a murder trial begins Thursday for a man accused of killing two people outside a Minneapolis nightclub last year.

Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder. 

Jawan Carroll  Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

In May last year, police say 10 people were shot in a fight outside Monarch nightclub in downtown. Two of them died, including a University of Saint Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.

Before jury selection, a hearing will be held Wednesday for final pretrial motions. According to a court official, the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.

