Multi-million-dollar wildlife restoration seeks to mitigate climate change

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A multi-million-dollar wildlife restoration project is helping Minnesota tackle climate change.

Leaders held a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Shakopee.

Experts say in the area's more than 170-year history, the area has seen a lot of change as it used to be primarily wetlands and native prairie. Climate change has made it become more prone to extreme flooding making it hard to maintain wildlife.

The project used $4.9 million from the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program to build five new water level management structures. Experts said it operates similarly to a dam -- depending on the weather staff can raise and lower the water levels to help maintain a steadier environment for plants and wildlife to thrive.

The new system helps control the water levels that impact several lakes including Fisher and Rice Lakes which eventually run into the Minnesota river.

The project was a collaborative effort by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest Region.

Experts said while they can't necessarily undo what's been done from climate change, this new system will help them mimic a more stable environment and they've already seen benefits this summer.

"Because we've been in such a drought lately we're able to hold water levels back and control what water is in the area and hold some of that in where it would normally flow out," said Sabrina Chandler, area supervisor with the National Wildlife Refuge System through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "So the water management capability has already been able to show its value here."

This project has benefits for humans too as the area is popular for canoeing and kayaking, but that's not possible when the water level is low. Now that it can be controlled means more time for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors.