Muba Nour makes history as first Somali-American player to join Minnesota United FC 2

From playing on local fields to making history on the professional stage, Mubashir "Muba" Nour is proving that no dream is too big, and no goal is too far out of reach.

Born in Ethiopia to Somali parents, Nour's family came to America when he was 5 years old, settling in Arizona for a few years before moving to Minnesota.

No matter where he moved to, soccer was always his anchor.

"I've been playing since I was a kid," Nour said. "It's always been something I wanted to go after."

For him, every kick and move was a step towards a professional career.

That dream became a reality when he signed his first professional contract with Minnesota United FC 2 (MNUFC2), making history as the first Somali-American player signed to the club.

Coach Jeremy Hall said he was impressed by his ability on offense and defense, as well as his ability to make an impact on the field.

"At the combine, Muba stood out on day one," Hall said.

Nour emerged from the ranks of the 18X26 Academy, an organization developing the next generation of soccer stars in the state.

"For us at 18X26, we want to believe in our kids — believe in our young athletes coming up right now and we want to keep supporting them," Omar Mohamed, 18X26 co-founder, said.

Mohamed says Nour is instrumental in the Somali community, showing younger athletes that anything is possible if you work hard.

"I'm more than happy I'm the first person to play here- but I'm striving for more," Nour said.

MNUFC2's 2025 home opener at the NSC Stadium in Blaine is at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 2.