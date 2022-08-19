Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Meet EEbbers, the MSP dog hoping to win TSA's Cutest Canine contest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Aug. 19, 2022
WCCO digital update: Aug. 19, 2022 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS -- EEbbers, a pup who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is hoping to win the Transportation Security Administration's Cutest Canine Contest.

EEbbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla/Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long - he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game - and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program.

The pup is now one of four finalists vying for the title of Cutest Canine. The public can vote for him on TSA's social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

eebbers-msp-dog.jpg
TSA

EEbbers is competing in the first round of voting on Friday and Saturday. If he advances, he'll be in the final round of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's up against two dogs who work at at Ronald Reagan National Airport and another who works at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to TSA, EEbbers is trained to detect the scent of explosives. He loves squeaky toys, apples, and swimming in Minnesota lakes.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.