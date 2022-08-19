Meet EEbbers, the MSP dog hoping to win TSA's Cutest Canine contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- EEbbers, a pup who works at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is hoping to win the Transportation Security Administration's Cutest Canine Contest.

EEbbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla/Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long - he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game - and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program.

The pup is now one of four finalists vying for the title of Cutest Canine. The public can vote for him on TSA's social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

TSA

EEbbers is competing in the first round of voting on Friday and Saturday. If he advances, he'll be in the final round of voting on Tuesday and Wednesday. He's up against two dogs who work at at Ronald Reagan National Airport and another who works at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to TSA, EEbbers is trained to detect the scent of explosives. He loves squeaky toys, apples, and swimming in Minnesota lakes.