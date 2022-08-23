MSP dog Eebbers advances to final round of TSA's Cutest Canine contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the working dogs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is one step closer to being named the Transportation Security Administration's cutest canine.

Eebbers has made it to the final round of voting, facing off against Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Our final round to vote for 2022 #TSACutestK9 starts today! Announcing Eebbers from @mspairport and Tom-Magnum from @JFKairport as our top 2 pups! Who will fetch the crown? You can vote on our twitter poll and then run over to Instagram and Facebook in our stories! pic.twitter.com/R70jVO2Idf — TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2022

Eebbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla/Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long - he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game - and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program.

The public can vote for the cutest canine on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. TSA will announce the winner on Friday.