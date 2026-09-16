MSP named best airport in North America for 3rd straight year

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the best mega airport in North America for the third straight year.

According to a study by JD Power, the airport was top-ranked in all seven categories, including ease of travel, level of trust, facilities, staff, food, and departure and arrival experiences.

"This is an unprecedented achievement, especially given the consistently strong performance of airports across our size category," said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates the airport. "Our repeat No. 1 ranking is a testament to the appreciation travelers have for the service, hospitality and amenities that make trips through MSP easy and memorable."

The airport has earned the top spot in four of the last five years.

In the rankings after MSP, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport came in second, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

MSP is the 17th busiest airport in the country, and serves as Delta Airlines' second-largest hub. In 2025, the airport served more than 36 million passengers.