Semi collides with stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested
MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.
Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.
The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.
Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.