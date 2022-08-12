MPD: Suspect breaks into home of married couple, fatally stabs male victim

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a fatal home invasion stabbing Friday morning.

According to police, a frantic 911 caller at 7:40 a.m. reported someone attempting to break into her house on the 1800 block of Arthur Street. When officers arrived, they found and identified a male victim who was fatally stabbed.

A witness who did not want to be identified shared cellphone video that shows the suspect breaking into the home.

Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that a husband and wife were sleeping inside when a "known individual" began breaking into the side door. The female victim escaped the home, but the husband was found stabbed.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Franklin Terrol White, who is described as 5-feet-4 and stocky. He was last seen driving a green 2006 Hyundai Azera, which is a four-door vehicle with tinted windows. The vehicle has an Ohio license number HIF2800.

The female resident of the home has a Minnesota protection order -- a temporary harassment order -- against the suspect, police said. Police are working to determine the relationship between the female victim and the suspect, as well as the motive behind the stabbing.

Police say officers observed an individual leaving the scene when they arrived, and later determined that it was the suspect.

Anyone who sees White or the suspect vehicle are advised to immediately call 911 from a safe distance. Tips on White's location can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers.

Police say this is the 57th death being investigated as a homicide this year.