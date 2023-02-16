MPD: 2 dead, 1 critical in overnight shootings in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating following two shootings in Uptown late Wednesday evening.

According to police, a man and woman were found shot inside a vehicle just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Colfax Avenue South. A gun was also recovered at the scene. The man died and the woman is in the hospital in critical condition.

Five minutes later, officers were called to an apartment building on Bryant Avenue South, just a block from the first incident. There, police found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times in the hallway of the apartment building. Despite life-saving attempts, he died at the scene.

Police are investigating if the two shootings are related.

"We're always concerned about the lack of sanctity of life for those who have no dignity or care for the dignity of others," said Officer Garrett Parten of the Minneapolis Police Department. "Certainly, when we have two, it's concerning. It's extremely concerning. We want to say doubly concerning."

According to the Minneapolis crime dashboard, the two men who died mark the eighth and ninth homicides of the year. The dashboard also reports there were eight homicides this time last year.

"Anytime anyone loses their life it is tragedy," Parten said. "And certainly, we're going to do everything we can to determined what exactly happened tonight and then follow through appropriately with the facts uncovered."

No arrests have been made.

Minneapolis police ask anyone with information to call police or contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.