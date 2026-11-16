MPCA fines Eagan recycling plant $490,000 over stormwater discharges, lead-tainted runoff

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it has fined Gopher Resource, an Eagan-based lead battery recycling plant, $490,000 over stormwater pond discharges, lead-tainted stormwater runoff and air permit violations.

According to the state agency, the plant violated its industrial stormwater permit through two stormwater pond discharges of around 180,000 gallons during two different rain events in 2024. The discharges did not impact drinking water supplies.

The MPCA said exposed process equipment and lead-contaminated scrap materials at Gopher Resource created lead-tainted stormwater runoff. It added that between January 2025 and March 2025, the plant failed to notify regulators within 24 hours of discovering the source of elevated lead emissions, violating federal air emission standards.

Dakota County Public Health will receive $196,000 of the fine due to legislation that allows 40% of civil penalties that the MPCA collects to go to the community impacted by the pollution.

"With the community's input, those funds will then go toward projects that benefit area residents under the oversight of the local health board," state officials said.

The state agency says it's laid out "corrective actions" for Gopher Resource to fix the lead-contaminated stormwater issue. It added that the plant must:

Apply for a new air permit

Host biannual meetings with residents surrounding the plant

Develop an odor management plan

Install and operate two more ambient lead air monitors and show data on a public website weekly

Follow a tiered compliance plan that imposes additional investigation and reporting requirements at higher lead levels.

State officials will hold a virtual community meeting on Wednesday to share more details on the actions the plant is being ordered to take.

WCCO has reached out to Gopher Resource but has yet to hear back.

A family whose father used to work at Gopher Resource previously filed a lawsuit against the plant, which alleged it failed to prevent lead from migrating off its property, harming kids of workers. In addition, at least five other lawsuits alleged the inadvertent take-home lead was poisoning kids.